'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 18

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Cramer said Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is doing incredibly well and it has all the chips it wants from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM). He is a buyer of the stock.

Stephanie Link likes GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE: GXO). It's a play on e-commerce, outsourcing and warehouse automation, she said.

Karen Firestone would be a buyer of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

Joe Terranova wants to buy Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (NYSE: BRK-B).