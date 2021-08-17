'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 17

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) looks really strong on a weak tape. He likes the stock.

Joe Terranova wants to buy Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW). He said it's breaking out.

Jim Lebenthal said AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is cheap. It pays a 4.4% dividend yield and it trades at 9 times earnings.

Stephanie Link is a buyer of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL). She sees structural opportunities in China, digital e-commerce and skincare.