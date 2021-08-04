'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On PayPal, Citigroup And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova advised a viewer to hold on to Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). He wants to wait and see if earnings are going to recover.

Liz Young sees an opportunity in Europe, including the UK. Europe is trailing the U.S. in speed and magnitude of recovery but it could benefit from the strong U.S. consumer and an eager U.S. traveler, she said.

Jim Lebenthal said trading opportunities, investing banking opportunities and basic balance sheet lending in banks like Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C), Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) are going to be hard to overcome by fintech so big banks will keep their competitive position.