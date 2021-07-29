'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Infrastructure Picks

JC O'Hara of MKM Partners and Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global and Lido Advisors spoke on CNBC's "Trading Nation" about stocks that could benefit from the infrastructure bill.

Sanchez said the bill is broad enough to push higher Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS: PAVE), but she wants to focus on the materials. She likes broad material ETFs like iShares US Basic Materials ETF (NYSE: IYM). Among the individual names, she would pick BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF).

O'Hara wants to follow the money. He noticed that large portions of cash in this bill are allocated to the power infrastructure and water. He would buy utilities to get exposure to the power infrastructure and American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE: AWK) for the exposure in the water space. O'Hara likes American Water Works because it's breaking out and because of its dividend growth. Its dividend is growing about 10% a year.