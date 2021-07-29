 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Infrastructure Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 4:35pm   Comments
Share:
'Trading Nation' Traders Share Their Infrastructure Picks

JC O'Hara of MKM Partners and Gina Sanchez of Chantico Global and Lido Advisors spoke on CNBC's "Trading Nation" about stocks that could benefit from the infrastructure bill.

Sanchez said the bill is broad enough to push higher Global X US Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS: PAVE), but she wants to focus on the materials. She likes broad material ETFs like iShares US Basic Materials ETF (NYSE: IYM). Among the individual names, she would pick BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP), Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF).

O'Hara wants to follow the money. He noticed that large portions of cash in this bill are allocated to the power infrastructure and water. He would buy utilities to get exposure to the power infrastructure and American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE: AWK) for the exposure in the water space. O'Hara likes American Water Works because it's breaking out and because of its dividend growth. Its dividend is growing about 10% a year.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AWK + BHP)

American Water Works: Debt Overview
The Debate - Are EVs Truly Green?
Unusual Options Activity Insight: BHP Group
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: American Water Works Co
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Gina Sanchez JC O'Hara Trading NationMedia Trading Ideas