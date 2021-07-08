'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 8
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said he added to his Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) position. He thinks it has found support and it is going to trade higher.
Liz Young is a buyer of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSE: IWD).
Sarat Sethi likes Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and he would buy more at these levels.
Josh Brown said Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) is one of his favorite REIT stocks. He would be a buyer.
