'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 8

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said he added to his Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) position. He thinks it has found support and it is going to trade higher.

Liz Young is a buyer of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSE: IWD).

Sarat Sethi likes Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and he would buy more at these levels.

Josh Brown said Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) is one of his favorite REIT stocks. He would be a buyer.