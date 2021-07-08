 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 7

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 8:06am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal picked Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) as his final trade because of increasing orders, delivery and air travel.

Stephen Weiss is a buyer of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA). He would also sell Chinese ADR stocks.

Joe Terranova wants to buy Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) because it is challenging its point of reference, the 200-day moving average.

Jenny Harrington's second most recent purchase is New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB). She said it will do well whether interest rates go up or stay flat.

Jon Najarian likes Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO) at this price level.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jenny Harrington Jim Lebenthal Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Stephen WeissMedia