'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 6

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he would sell some energy stocks and buy Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON), which is sitting right above its 200-day moving average.

Shannon Saccocia said there is a lot of pending demand for procedures and Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) is going to benefit from that.

Pete Najarian saw some call activity in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) that says to him it's going to have a really nice report when it reports earnings in a couple of weeks.

Josh Brown said a breakout in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the sickest breakout he has seen in a really long time. It's real and there is no resistance, he added.