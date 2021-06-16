 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Microsoft, PayPal And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 4:35pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said it's a good time to add Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to a portfolio. It's well positioned to grab market share in the cloud.

Jenny Harrington said if you prefer owning individual names, you should buy Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) and if you want diversification, you should own iShares US Medical Devices ETF (NYSE: IHI). You are going to make money in either case, she said.

Stephen Weiss said Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) and Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ: VUZI) stand an equal chance to pay off in five years. They're speculative so he would only put speculative money in them.

Jason Snipe said Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is a hold at this point.

