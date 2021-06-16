 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 16

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jenny Harrington said H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) announced very solid earnings on Tuesday and increased its dividend yield by 4%. It's trading lower on Wednesday so you get to buy it on sale, she added.

Joe Terranova would buy Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLV).

Stephen Weiss decided to stay in cash. He wants to wait and see what Fed's Powell has to say.

Jason Snipe is a buyer of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

