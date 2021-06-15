'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 15

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said this is going to be the year when we see the enterprise spending recover and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) stands to benefit.

Michael Farr likes CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and he has to own it.

Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO). He said it has a lot more than COVID-19 testing and he sees it as a great multi-year hold.

Pete Najarian said Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is going to break through $25.