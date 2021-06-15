 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 15

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said this is going to be the year when we see the enterprise spending recover and Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) stands to benefit.

Michael Farr likes CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) and he has to own it.

Jim Lebenthal wants to buy Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO). He said it has a lot more than COVID-19 testing and he sees it as a great multi-year hold.

Pete Najarian said Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is going to break through $25.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CSCO + CVS)

FedEx Rolls Out Nuro Autonomous Delivery Vehicle In Houston
Netflix, Apple And Facebook Lead The QQQ Higher Monday
Could Drug Store Giants Eventually Sell THC? It's Possible, But Many Hurdles Remain
9 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Looking Into Cisco Systems's Return On Capital Employed
AT&T Business, Cisco Collaborate for Enhanced Cloud Communications
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Michael Farr Pete Najarian Stephanie LinkMedia Trading Ideas