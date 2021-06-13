 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money' Picks For June 14

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," James McDonald said he has a price target of $20 for Beauty Health Co (NASDAQ: SKIN).

Victoria Fernandez is a buyer of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). The catalyst for the stock is the cloud space going forward, she said.

Dan Nathan wants to buy Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE). He expects the stock to return to its all-time highs.

Steve Grasso said Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR) caught a bid and it bounced aggressively. He expects it to continue to move higher.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORCL + FSR)

Nio Stock Soars On News — And Options Traders Place Big Bets
A Look Into Oracle's Debt
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On IBM, Trade Desk And More
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Oracle
RBC's EV Pair Trade: Buy Fisker, Sell Lordstown
Expert Ratings for Fisker
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Fast Money Final Trades James McDonald Steve GrassoMedia Trading Ideas