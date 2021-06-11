 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For June 11

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 4:52pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia said it might be a good time to enter Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK).

Degas Wright wants to buy Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX).

Jim Lebenthal would stay with Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI). It is in a break-out, but it has a lot more to go, he said.

Stephen Weiss said Volkswagen A G Unsponsored Represent 1 10th Sh ADR (OTC: VWAGY) is still the cheapest and fastest-growing auto company out there. He would be a buyer.

