'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On F5 Networks, Freeport-McMoRan And Mosaic

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said he would wait for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) to report earnings before he makes a decision. Earnings have been lumpy in terms of how management guides, but the stock looks good down here at 16 times forward earnings, he said. Weiss likes the stock although he got out of it a while ago.

Joe Terranova advised a viewer to buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) and Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) in the materials sector.