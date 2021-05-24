'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 24

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia said she bought Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) late last week. She expects the company to double the active users over the next decade.

Degas Wright is a buyer of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC). It's benefiting from the increase of the construction demand, he said.

Joe Terranova likes Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) because it owns the properties and it owns a construction company that builds properties.

Pete Najarian has seen some call activity in L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB). He said it's going a lot higher.