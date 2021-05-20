'Halftime Report' Traders Discuss ViacomCBS And Chipotle Upgrades

Jim Lebenthal spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," about BofA's upgrade of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC). The analyst sees the company as a prime candidate to be involved in a major media deal in the near future.

Lebenthal owns the stock on the merits of the company standing alone. He thinks it could be a takeover target, but Shari Redstone would be a major obstacle because it's unlikely that she would give up this crown jewel easily. Lebenthal said investors don't have to be in ViacomCBS for the takeout as the company has enough throw weight to go alone.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) got upgraded at UBS to a Buy rating, but Kourtney Gibson isn't a fan of the stock. She prefers Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI), Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) and Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK).

Karen Firestone can't justify the current price of Chipotle. She doesn't own any of the restaurant stocks now.

Josh Brown has no faith in the analyst as he was wrong when the stock was going higher. The stock is now in the downtrend and Brown is not a buyer of the stock.