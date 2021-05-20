'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For May 20
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) is going higher from here. The stock recovered on Thursday after plummeting in the after-hours trading and Lebenthal sees that as a huge tell the stock is going higher.
Karen Firestone said salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is a good buy right here.
Kourtney Gibson said the valuation for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is extremely compelling here and the stock is one of the best plays on China consumer growth.
Josh Brown is a buyer of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA).
