'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On AbbVie, Chewy And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Cramer advised a viewer to stay long in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV). He loves the stock and the yield.

Jim Lebenthal is not a fan of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG). The stock has been around for 20 years and it has presided over 20 years of shareholder wealth destruction. Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is a real company, said Lebenthal. He sees it as a solid play.

Stephanie Link said she will get back in Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) if it pulls back further. She likes the company very much and she sees it as a great long-term story.