 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On AbbVie, Chewy And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 3:25pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Cramer advised a viewer to stay long in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV). He loves the stock and the yield.

Jim Lebenthal is not a fan of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG). The stock has been around for 20 years and it has presided over 20 years of shareholder wealth destruction. Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is a real company, said Lebenthal. He sees it as a solid play.

Stephanie Link said she will get back in Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) if it pulls back further. She likes the company very much and she sees it as a great long-term story.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABBV + CHWY)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Athenex, NeoGenomics And Amryt In M&A Mix, European Nod For Roche's Cancer Immunotherapy, Earnings Deluge Continues
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vaxart Rebounds On Strong Vaccine Data, Pfizer's Beat-And-Raise Quarter, BioLineRx Data
9 Health Care Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2021
AbbVie Beats Q1 Earnings On Strong Humira Sales, Raises Full-Year Profit Forecast
AbbVie: Q1 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Cramer Jim Lebenthal Stephanie LinkMedia