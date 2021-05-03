Wakanda Forever: New Marvel Movies, Titles And Dates Announced For Phase 4

A movie trailer released by Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Marvel on Monday highlighted the upcoming slate of titles in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What Happened: The trailer featured footage from old Marvel movies with a voiceover by Marvel visionary Stan Lee.

“I love being with people, it’s the most incredible feeling in the world. That world may change and evolve, but the one that will never change — we’re all part of one big family,” Lee said.

The movies will be released by Walt Disney Co. The trailer highlights upcoming movies, titles and release dates, including the highly anticipated second "Black Panther" movie, for the first time.

"Black Widow": July 9, 2021

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings": Sept. 3, 2021

"The Eternals": Nov. 5, 2021

"Spider-Man: No Way Home": Dec. 17, 2021 with Sony Corp (NYSE: SONY)

(NYSE: SONY) "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness": March 25, 2022

"Thor: Love and Thunder": May 6, 2022

"Black Panther Wakanda Forever": July 8, 2022

"The Marvels": Nov. 11, 2022

"Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania": Feb. 17, 2023

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3": May 5, 2023

The trailer also showed a logo for the "Fantastic Four," but did not show a release date for the highly anticipated reboot of the series under Disney’s ownership. The trailer ended with flashing the words, “See you at the movies.”

Related Link: Captain America 4 Could Be In Works: What Investors Should Know

Why It’s Important: Since acquiring Marvel, Walt Disney Co. has had massive box office success with many of the movies released. As the reopening trade begins to take shape, many people will be looking forward to going to see movies in theaters.

Some people may be cautious and only see the largest movies in theaters, limiting trips to traditional theaters, which could still favor a company like Disney with huge blockbusters.

“Avengers: Endgame,” released in 2019, is the second highest-grossing movie domestically and worldwide with grosses of $858.4 million and $2.8 billion respectively.

“Avengers: Infinity War” and “The Avengers” also rank in the top 10 for highest-grossing movies domestically.

“Black Panther” ranks fourth all-time domestically with a gross of $700.4 million. The movie ranks 12th worldwide with a total gross of $1.3 billion. The movie’s 52% domestic percentage is the highest of the top 47 highest-grossing movies worldwide.

Given the interest in the sequel after the passing of Chadwick Boseman, the sequel could perform more favorably in international markets.

Marvel Phase 4 is shaping up to be another massive payday for Disney with blockbusters lined up. Disney shares have had a strong performance with the growth of its streaming platform.

If the reopening of theme parks and movie theaters can accelerate, Disney shares could go even higher.

DIS Price Action: Shares of Disney were down 0.25% at $185.51 at market close Monday.

(Photo: Black Panther, Marvel Studio/Walt Disney Studios)