'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Enphase, Iron Mountain And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Degas Wright said Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) is the stock to be in. Solar energy is a big push now and there is a great demand.

Jenny Harrington would add more to a long position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE: IRM). She said it has a little bit of a secret sauce in its data centers.

Jon Najarian said Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) will get its footing back, but that is a couple of weeks off. He likes the stock and he thinks it is trading sideways because of its merger with Slack.

Josh Brown would own Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) in a tax-deferred account and he would reinvest the dividend. He still likes the stock and he bought more shares recently.