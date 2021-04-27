'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Skyworks Solutions, Starbucks And More
On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report,' the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.
Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe likes Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) and notes he likes the acquisition of silicon and says stay long.
Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link likes NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI).
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) and notes he saw some call buying today.
Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and notes he will be watching for their loyalty rewards program and comparable-store sales.
