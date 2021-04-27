 Skip to main content

'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Skyworks Solutions, Starbucks And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 1:12pm   Comments
On CNBC's 'Fast Money Halftime Report,' the investment committee gave their final trades of the day.

Odyssey Capital Advisors' Jason Snipe likes Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) and notes he likes the acquisition of silicon and says stay long.

Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link likes NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI).

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) and notes he saw some call buying today.

Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown likes Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and notes he will be watching for their loyalty rewards program and comparable-store sales.

