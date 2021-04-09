'Halftime Report' Picks For April 9: Abercrombie & Fitch, Applied Materials And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia recommended a long position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM). She said the company does a lot of business in Texas and it isn't just an infrastructure play.
Kevin O'Leary wants to buy Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) as a hedge against inflation.
Rob Sechan likes Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT). He sees more upside ahead.
Pete Najarian is a buyer of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF).
Jim Lebenthal thinks Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a buy.
