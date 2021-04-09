 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Halftime Report' Picks For April 9: Abercrombie & Fitch, Applied Materials And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2021 5:48pm   Comments
Share:
'Halftime Report' Picks For April 9: Abercrombie & Fitch, Applied Materials And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Shannon Saccocia recommended a long position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM). She said the company does a lot of business in Texas and it isn't just an infrastructure play.

Kevin O'Leary wants to buy Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) as a hedge against inflation.

Rob Sechan likes Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT). He sees more upside ahead.

Pete Najarian is a buyer of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF).

Jim Lebenthal thinks Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a buy.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMAT)

Markets Close At New All-Time Highs Yet Again
What's Going On With GE Stock And Apple Stock Today?
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Investors Appear To Be Treading Lightly Ahead Of Bank Earnings Next Week
Thinking About Buying Stock In Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon Or Netflix?
Is Apple Or Microsoft The Better Buy Right Now?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Kevin O'Leary Pete Najarian Rob SechanMedia Trading Ideas