'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Jumia, Home Depot And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Karen Firestone said she likes S&P Global Ratings (NYSE: SPGI) and she would stick with it. She sees it as a great diversified company that has financial data on all kinds of industries.

Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) has just raised $340 million and the last time it did a raise, the stock took a hit, and then it traded up to the all-time highs, said Stephen Weiss. He expects the same thing to happen now and he decided to add to his long position in the stock.

Jim Lebenthal is not planning to sell Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) any time soon. He is aware of where are the mortgage rates, but he thinks the housing market is strong.

Joe Terranova wants to focus on the positive fundamentals of Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI). His point of reference is the 100-day moving average at $242.