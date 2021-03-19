 Skip to main content

Cramer Weighs In On Plug Power, Chewy And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 12:39pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said when stocks are down between 17% and 20% for the year and they're great tech stocks, you got to start thinking about buying them. He would be a buyer of Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA).

Cramer said he believes Plug Power Inc's (NASDAQ: PLUG) accounting problems are bad, but they're not nefarious. He sees the stock as the best play for the green hydrogen fuel case.

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is a great story and Cramer is a buyer of the stock.

Cramer would buy Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia