'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Teradyne And Jumia

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova advised a viewer to hold Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) and wait to hear from the management on the upcoming earnings if his position is less than 2.5% of his portfolio. If the position is above 2.5%, Terranova would sell to bring the allocation below 2.5%.

Stephen Weiss has recently bought more shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA). It's very unusual to be able to buy a company with this kind of growth, essentially a mini-Amazon where there is no Amazon, said Weiss.