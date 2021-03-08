Why Ark's Cathie Wood Is More Confident In Tesla Despite Sell-Off

On CNBC's "Closing Bell," Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood gave her opinion on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) amid a stark sell-off Monday, as well as in recent weeks.

“Our confidence in Tesla has gone up for a number of reasons,” said Wood, highlighting both Tesla's market share and its progress in the autonomous space.

"It didn't lose share in the EV market when the luxury brands started bringing EVs to the market," said Wood.

She noted by the end of 2018 Ark’s expectation was for Tesla’s market share to decrease as more EVs came out, but it instead increased.

"We believe that Tesla has been staging the movement into autonomy differently," said Wood.

Wood believes there's a misunderstanding as to how Tesla is going to market its autonomy segment. She also spoke about the strength in the company's AI chip and battery technology as to why Ark is still confident in Tesla.

Telsa's stock traded down 5.6% to $563 at publication time.