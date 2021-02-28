Cramer Advises Viewers On First Solar, Madison Square Garden Sports And More

Jim Cramer spoke on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" about Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK). He said it is a great immunotherapy company. It is a spec but he is fine with that.

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is rolling over, said Cramer. He agrees this should be First Solar's year, but he is not going there. If he wanted solar, he would go with Elon Musk.

Cramer is surprised Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE: FICO) is going down so much because it is fintech. The fintech stocks are currently rolling over, but he said to his viewer he is fine with Fair Isaac.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (NYSE: MSGS) is a good idea, said Cramer.

He said Jay Farner, the CEO of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT), is terrific. He is a little biased against the stock because the rates are going higher, but he listened to Farner, and the company has done well when rates have gone up and when rates have gone down. It is an inexpensive stock and the company had a really great quarter, concluded Cramer.