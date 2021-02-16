'Halftime Report' Traders Share Their Thoughts On Air Products & Chemicals, Airbnb And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said the story in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) is just beginning and the company is going to do quite well.
Jim Lebenthal sees Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) as the top pick in the defense sector. He also likes Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT).
Jon Najarian likes Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) a lot. He has been in the name for weeks now and he is loving the ride.
Degas Wright prefers NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) over Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). He would buy half of the position in NVIDIA now. He would wait for the earnings announcement to buy the second half. The company reports earnings Feb. 24.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBC Degas Wright Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Lebenthal Jon Najarian Stephanie LinkMedia