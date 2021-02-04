Market Overview

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Futu Holdings, eBay, More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 10:50am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FUTU) is a very, very good spec in China. He does not recommend many specs in China, but he is with the viewer on this one.

eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) had a great quarter and it is the first of many, Cramer said. 

Cramer doesn't recommend any pipeline stocks and he is not a buyer of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP).

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is fine, thinks Cramer. He likes the yield, but he also likes T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) more.

