'Halftime Report' Final Trades: CVS Health, Bilibili And More

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Decatur Capital Management CEO Degas Wright likes Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE).

Sand Hill Global Advisors Brenda Vingiello likes CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) and notes the company is well-positioned in the health care industry and driving costs lower.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) and believes Chinese online entertainment has room to grow.

Cerity Partners Jim Lebenthal likes CVS Health Corporation and agreed with Brenda's comments.

Kevin O'Leary likes SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE: GLD) and notes it's a great investment to hedge against inflation.

