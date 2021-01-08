'Halftime Report' Final Trades: CVS Health, Bilibili And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.
Decatur Capital Management CEO Degas Wright likes Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE).
Sand Hill Global Advisors Brenda Vingiello likes CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) and notes the company is well-positioned in the health care industry and driving costs lower.
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Pete Najarian likes Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) and believes Chinese online entertainment has room to grow.
Cerity Partners Jim Lebenthal likes CVS Health Corporation and agreed with Brenda's comments.
Kevin O'Leary likes SPDR Gold Shares (NYSE: GLD) and notes it's a great investment to hedge against inflation.
