'Trading Nation' Analysts Share Their Picks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 4:13pm   Comments
Quint Tatro of Joule Financial said on CNBC's "Trading Nation" that gold is ripe for further upside. He thinks the Fed is going to be less than hawkish once its targeted inflation rate is achieved, which insinuates that the Fed won't do anything even when we see a pick up in inflation.

Tatro sees SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) as the easiest way to play gold, but he also likes Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM).

See Also: Should You Invest In Gold Right Now?

JC O'Hara of MKM Partners is thinking along the same line as Tatro, but instead of gold, he would be a buyer of bitcoin. It has a positive correlation with gold, but unlike gold it's actually breaking out, thinks O'Hara. Gold still has plenty of resistance ahead. O'Hara sees 20% of upside for bitcoin.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

