Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Oracle, AT&T And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) is way too speculative for him. In the power management, he prefers Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) on the power side and Eaton Corporation PLC (NYSE: ETN) on the management side.

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) is a pure spec, said Cramer. He would rather buy a fraction of the share in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL).

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is fine, thinks Cramer. He prefers salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) because it has a faster growth and it is doing better.

Cramer is concerned about AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) balance sheet, but the company is doing things to alleviate the pressure so he would give it one more quarter and then he will consider buying.