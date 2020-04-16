JPMorgan's Kolanovic Weighs In On The Market

JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic said on CNBC's "Fast Money" that he expects the economy to open sooner and the expects some limited moves within the week from now, similar to what's occurring in Germany. It is going to be baby steps, and by the summertime we are going to have a more substantial recovery, said Kolanovic.

In the second half of the next year, the economy is going to reach a high water mark, which means that the market could reach its high water mark in the first half of the next year, said Kolanovic.

To make a such prediction, his team is using the virus data and they are trying to model the effects of social distancing. The model also uses the net hospitalization numbers and a few other data points.