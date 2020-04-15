Market Overview

Cramer Likes Defense Stocks

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 4:57pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money," Jim Cramer spoke about the defense stocks. He said that the defense industry is relatively immune to the problems of the economy. The sector is levered to the government spending and neither party wants to cut the Pentagon budget in the election year, said Cramer.

Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX) and L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) are his favorite stocks in the sector, but he also likes Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT).

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is his least favorite because it didn't get hit as hard as others when the market started to roll over. It has also rebounded and erased most of its losses.

