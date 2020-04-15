Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Steve Grasso Says Tesla Has 'Defied All Laws Of Probability'

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 15, 2020 4:24pm   Comments
Share:
Steve Grasso Says Tesla Has 'Defied All Laws Of Probability'

On CNBC's "Power Lunch," Steve Grasso said that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has "defied all laws of probability." He thinks the restart of its Shanghai plant was the first surge higher.

Grasso would sell Tesla at around $735, but he would watch for the price level of $767 at which the company raised money. He said the stock is going to face resistance between the current price and $767. The risk-reward is definitely stacked in the hands of bears, according to Grasso.

Tesla closed Wednesday's session up 2.8% at $729.83 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99 per share.

Related Links:

Tesla's Stock Keeps Rising After Goldman Sachs Gives Shares $864 Price Target

Tesla China Car Registrations Buck Industry Slump In March

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Every Member Of Trump's 'Great American Economic Revival' Industry Groups
Goldman Initiates Coverage On Auto Stocks, Says Industry 'Significantly Better Positioned' Than In 2008
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Bank Earnings, Crude Weigh On The Market, But Signs On Pandemic Front Encourage
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2020
Tesla China Car Registrations Buck Industry Slump In March
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Power Lunch Steve GrassoMedia Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga