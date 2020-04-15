Steve Grasso Says Tesla Has 'Defied All Laws Of Probability'

On CNBC's "Power Lunch," Steve Grasso said that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has "defied all laws of probability." He thinks the restart of its Shanghai plant was the first surge higher.

Grasso would sell Tesla at around $735, but he would watch for the price level of $767 at which the company raised money. He said the stock is going to face resistance between the current price and $767. The risk-reward is definitely stacked in the hands of bears, according to Grasso.

Tesla closed Wednesday's session up 2.8% at $729.83 per share. The stock has a 52-week high of $968.99 and a 52-week low of $176.99 per share.

Related Links:

Tesla's Stock Keeps Rising After Goldman Sachs Gives Shares $864 Price Target

Tesla China Car Registrations Buck Industry Slump In March