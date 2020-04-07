Cramer Advises His Viewers On New Residental, Prudential Financial And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn't even need to tinker with a company that cut its dividend. He is not a buyer of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ).

Cramer doesn't want to own any insurance companies. He doesn't want to buy Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU).

Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) has legal liabilities so Cramer doesn't want to touch it. He has enough problems with companies with no legal liabilities.

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) had a nice bounce, but there was an article talking about how the company didn't do the job on the test, said Cramer. He invited the management to the show to hear their side of the story.

Cramer liked Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) at $20, but he doesn't like it more at $10. He doesn't know if it is an opportunity.

Instead of buying Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP), Cramer advised his viewer to look at a high quality food, drug or tech stock.