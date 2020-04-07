Market Overview

Cramer Likes Domino's Pizza And Chipotle Mexican Grill

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2020
On CNBC's "Mad Money," Jim Cramer said he bets Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) comes out of this period much better shaped than competition. The pandemic is crushing small pizza places and they need the help fast or else Domino's wins by default, explained Cramer.

Same goes for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG), said Cramer. He thinks its balance sheet is perfect and he is a buyer even at current prices. Cramer feels both Domino's and Chipotle are going to survive this period.

Posted-In: CNBC coronavirus food Jim Cramer Mad MoneyRestaurants Media General

