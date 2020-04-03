Analysts Share Stocks They Would Buy In This Environment: Exxon Mobil, P&G And More

On CNBC's "The Exchange," Jamie Cox of Harris Financial Group and Charles Bobrinskoy of Ariel Investment spoke about stocks they like in the current market environment.

Cox said he keeps asking himself when is he going to buy an integrated oil company, if not when there is an oil price war going, combined with a 30% or more demand destruction. He thinks now might be the right time to start buying a little bit of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) or Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A) and initiate a position in companies that are well capitalized and have plenty of interest coverage.

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) is a better company to own and you can pick it up on discount relative to Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX), said Cox. He explained that these stocks pay a similar dividend, but Procter & Gamble has much better interest coverage ratio.

Bobrinskoy likes Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH). He's trying to find companies that are going to be fine because they're going to have pent up demand. People are currently not doing hip replacement surgeries or knee surgeries so its business is going to be down. Those surgeries aren't canceled, they're just postponed so Zimmer is very well positioned in the long term, said Bobrinskoy.