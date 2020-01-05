Barron's Picks And Pans: Amazon, Dine Brands, Walgreens And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story suggests how to position your portfolio for rising market risks.

Other featured articles discuss where to find yield in challenging markets and what is changing for certain tech companies.

Also, the prospects for the e-commerce leader, a standout restaurant stock, a struggling drug store operator and more.

"How to Position Your Portfolio for Rising Market Risks" by Reshma Kapadia, Steven M. Sears, Al Root and Avi Salzman shares why market pros say the increase in Mideast tensions is an opportune time for investors to protect their portfolios. Should Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) be part of your portfolio?

Andrew Bary's "Where to Find Yield in Challenging Markets" makes a case that energy pipelines, dividend stocks and REITs are among the best income opportunities in stocks and bonds. See whether Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) is worth a look.

In "Amazon Is a Free-Cash Rocket Ship. Time to Jump on Board.," Jack Hough shows that, though it might be a crowded trade, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock is still cheap, relative to the online retailer's free cash flow.

Public and private investors are pushing the likes of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to focus on profits, according to "Tech Companies Gave Consumers Great Bargains. That Free Ride Is About to End." by Tae Kim.

In Reshma Kapadia's "Chinese Insurer Ping An Is Betting Big on Tech. Here's How That Will Boost Its Stock," find out how this early adopter of technology has multiple avenues of growth as it capitalizes on demand in China for insurance and financial products.

See Also: Iran Drama Threw A Curveball At Traders Using These ETFs

"Why These Internet Stocks Can Take Off in 2020" by Tae Kim points out that both Mark Mahaney of RBC Capital Markets and Colin Sebastian of Baird like Google-parent Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL). What about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)?

In "There Are Slim Pickings in the Restaurant Sector. Here's One Stock Worth Nibbling On," Jack Hough discusses why the few restaurant chains that are working well trade at worrisomely high prices, but Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) is one stock worth looking at.

After being disrupted by Amazon and hurt by insurance reimbursement cuts, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is casting around for a solution. So says Evie Liu's "Walgreens: The Dow's Big Loser in 2020, Needs Help in 2020."

