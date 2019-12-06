'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Adobe, Shake Shack And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said there's more room on the upside for iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (NYSE: IHI). He added that this is a secular play on aging population.
Margaret Reid said she likes Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) going into the next year. She also likes Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).
Stephen Weiss bought Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) a couple of months ago. He thinks it is not cheap but expects the subscription revenue to grow.
Liz Young believes the Fed is not going to make a move in 2020.
Josh Brown thinks there are no technical signals that indicate Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has bottomed. He owns it as an investor, but for a trade, he wouldn't get bullish again unless it trades above $69 or $70 level.
