'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Adobe, Shake Shack And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 4:51pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said there's more room on the upside for iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (NYSE: IHI). He added that this is a secular play on aging population.

Margaret Reid said she likes Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) going into the next year. She also likes Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS).

Stephen Weiss bought Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) a couple of months ago. He thinks it is not cheap but expects the subscription revenue to grow.

Liz Young believes the Fed is not going to make a move in 2020.

Josh Brown thinks there are no technical signals that indicate Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has bottomed. He owns it as an investor, but for a trade, he wouldn't get bullish again unless it trades above $69 or $70 level.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report

