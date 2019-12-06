EA, Cloudera And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Dec. 6

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said she likes the global consumer. She explained the U.S. is a big part of that and Europe didn't recess as everybody thought. She expects to see a recovery in 2020. Young is a buyer of iShares S&P Global Consumer Dis Sec (NYSE: RXI).

Margaret Reid wants to buy Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA).

Stephen Weiss recommended Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) as a buy. The company reported a great quarter and it increased guidance, said Weiss. He sees more room on the upside.

Josh Brown is bullish on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Joe Terranova is a buyer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).