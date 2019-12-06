Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EA, Cloudera And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Dec. 6

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
EA, Cloudera And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Dec. 6

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said she likes the global consumer. She explained the U.S. is a big part of that and Europe didn't recess as everybody thought. She expects to see a recovery in 2020. Young is a buyer of iShares S&P Global Consumer Dis Sec (NYSE: RXI).

Margaret Reid wants to buy Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA).

Stephen Weiss recommended Cloudera Inc (NYSE: CLDR) as a buy. The company reported a great quarter and it increased guidance, said Weiss. He sees more room on the upside.

Josh Brown is bullish on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).

Joe Terranova is a buyer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Josh Brown Liz Young Margaret Reid Stephen WeissMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EA + CLDR)

55 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Cloudera Delivers Beat And Raise, But Growth Remains Lower Than Industry Rates
7 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Thursday's Market Minute: Thursday+
Big Surprise? 'Fortnite' Was Most Popular Gaming Topic On Reddit This Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Bulls Praise Dollar General's Q3 Earnings