There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (ARCA: RXI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF's (RXI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF.

Q

What is the target price for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI)?

A

The stock price for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (ARCA: RXI) is $153.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 25, 2018 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2018.

Q

When is iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (ARCA:RXI) reporting earnings?

A

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI) operate in?

A

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.