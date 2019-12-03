Mastercard, Wynn And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Dec. 3

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he is long Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) and he is looking to buy more.

Stephanie Link is a buyer of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN). She said the stock dropped around 8% last week, but this is a play on Macau recovering and she expects it to happen next year.

Sarat Sethi wants to buy Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). He likes its cash flow.

Josh Brown thinks Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) is a buy.

Pete Najarian noticed unusual options activity in VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW). He thinks the stock is going higher.