Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mastercard, Wynn And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Dec. 3

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 4:51pm   Comments
Share:
Mastercard, Wynn And More 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Dec. 3

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he is long Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) and he is looking to buy more.

Stephanie Link is a buyer of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN). She said the stock dropped around 8% last week, but this is a play on Macau recovering and she expects it to happen next year.

Sarat Sethi wants to buy Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). He likes its cash flow.

Josh Brown thinks Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) is a buy.

Pete Najarian noticed unusual options activity in VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW). He thinks the stock is going higher.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Josh Brown Pete Najarian Sarat Sethi Stephanie LinkMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + DNKN)

France's Digital Services Tax Sparks Call For Hefty US Import Tariffs
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2019
Infographic: What Would It Take To Break Up The FAAMG Stocks?
Salesforce Might Have Quite A Few Surprises Up Its Sleeve
Eat, Shop, Love...These Black Friday Restaurant Deals
'Who Gets To Decide Who Has Access To A Legal Market?': Eaze Director Talks Big Tech Limitations, Industry Trends
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

5 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session