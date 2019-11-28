Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From Nov. 27

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 28, 2019 8:54am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he is staying long JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM).

Jon Najarian noticed that traders were buying the January $40 calls in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: SERV). He jumped in the trade during the show.

Jenny Harrington wants to buy Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW). The company reported earnings Tuesday and the stock traded sharply lower. Harrington believes the market misunderstood the earnings report.

Stephen Weiss likes FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and Trip.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ: TCOM).

