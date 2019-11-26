Market Overview

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For November 26

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019 6:29pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link revealed she owns Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO). She explained the stock trades at 13 times earnings and the company has done a really nice job on M&A, which should be very synergetic next year.

Joe Terranova said he bought back Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) on Monday.

Pete Najarian likes Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR).

Jon Najarian recommended Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI). He noticed huge options activity in the name.

Josh Brown is positive about housing and SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB). He thinks there is not going to be a recession with 700,000 new homes being sold a month.

