Cramer Weighs In On Nike, Beyond Meat And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2019 4:18pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) is a stock that should be at $300. He believes the CEO did a great job and he wants to buy the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC) is an incredibly interesting situation, said Cramer. He wants to buy it.

Cramer thinks Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a buy at $90.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is going to trade between $70 and $80 until we get a couple of big contracts, said Cramer.

Cramer would not buy Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO). He thinks there is not enough mojo.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is going at least to $150, said Cramer. He would stay long.

Cramer would stay away from Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD). Despite the tariffs, steel prices went down.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is great, said Cramer. He prefers Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO).

Cramer can't recommend Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F).

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) is the only stock Cramer is willing to recommend as a buy.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a nice spec for young people, said Cramer.

Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is going to have a good quarter and the stock is a buy, said Cramer.

