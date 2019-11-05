Cramer Gives His Opinion On Okta, Oneok And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) in this environment.

The market doesn't like Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) right now, said Cramer. He advised his viewer to own it for the long term.

Cramer would not sell SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) because it's trading too low.

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is one of the best in the energy space, said Cramer. He likes its dividend yield.

Cramer doesn't trust Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) and he would not own it.

Big hyper-growth stocks like HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) have gone out of style, said Cramer. He would sit on the stock.

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) did not report the blow-out quarter Cramer was looking for.