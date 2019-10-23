'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 23

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she bought more shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) after it traded lower. She thinks fundamentals are very strong.

Pete Najarian is bullish on Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) because he noticed some call options buying. He also likes Visa Inc (NYSE: V).

Jon Najarian noticed short-term call options activity in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM). He likes the stock and he wants to buy it.

Joe Terranova would buy iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (NYSE: IHI). He wants more exposure to the medical devices sector.