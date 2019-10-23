Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 23

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2019 4:47pm   Comments
Share:
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 23

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephanie Link said she bought more shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) after it traded lower. She thinks fundamentals are very strong.

Pete Najarian is bullish on Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) because he noticed some call options buying. He also likes Visa Inc (NYSE: V).

Jon Najarian noticed short-term call options activity in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM). He likes the stock and he wants to buy it.

Joe Terranova would buy iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (NYSE: IHI). He wants more exposure to the medical devices sector.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Joe Terranova Jon Najarian Pete Najarian Stephanie LinkMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IHI + CRM)

16 Stocks With The Highest Long-Term Sales Growth Rate
Veem Leverages Blockchain, Bitcoin In Global Payments Space
Large Salesforce Option Traders Betting On A Bullish Bounce
Morgan Stanley Sifts Through Software Sector, Flags 'Picks,' 'Holds'
PreMarket Prep Recap: Stormy Outlook For Cloud Stocks, Opioid Makers Rally On Settlement Talks
Jefferies Says Software Still Strong, But Focus on Apps, Large Caps; Microsoft Gets Upgrade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Intermodal Drayage Companies Must Embrace Technology Or Die