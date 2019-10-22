Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Take On AMD, Merck And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2019 11:29am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" he would be careful with Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) because it traded sharply lower, but he likes the idea.

Cramer likes Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD). He likes what the CEO is doing.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is not Cramer's favorite stock in the space, but he advised his viewer to stick with it.

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) is a great spec, thinks Cramer.

Cramer would buy half of a position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) now and a half after it reports earnings.

Cramer likes Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM). He said it has done absolutely nothing since he recommended it, but he doesn't care.

© Copyright Benzinga
