'Fast Money Halftime Report Traders' Weigh In On Twilio, Disney And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 5:03pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he doesn't want to buy Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) at the moment. He wants to see its earnings report, scheduled for Oct. 30.

Bryn Talkington is not a buyer of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC). She would look at other companies for a long-term investment.

As an investor, Josh Brown wants to be long Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He added that traders should use $128 as a stop. Brown also commented on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK). He bought the stock and he is planning to hold it for three to five years.

See Also: Finding Its Stride? Option Trader Makes Big Bet Slack Rally Has Legs

Jim Cramer thinks AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) is cheap.

Stephen Weiss believes United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) is fine. He doesn't own it and he sees that as a miss on his part.

Posted-In: Bryn Talkington CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jim Cramer Joe Terranova Josh Brown Stephen WeissMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

