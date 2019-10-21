Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Advises His Viewers On Beyond Meat, Texas Instruments And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 11:28am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) very much, but he understands this is not a market for the stock. He would wait for a pullback.

Cramer would sell and take profit in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY). He explained he is not an arbitrageur.

See Also: Cramer: Is FAAMG The New FAANG?

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) was one of the best-performing stocks, but then it collapsed, said Cramer. He doesn't understand what went wrong.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is overvalued and Cramer would sell it.

Cramer saw an interesting article on Friday morning that recommended a long position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) ahead of earnings. He wants to wait and see the numbers before he makes the decision.

Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABMD + BYND)

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, Netflix, Johnson & Johnson And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2019
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their View On Slack, Beyond Meat And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 14, 2019
Wells Fargo Is Cautious On Beyond Meat's Stock As Competition Rises
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

How Warehouses Keep Up With E-Commerce Growth