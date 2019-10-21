Cramer Advises His Viewers On Beyond Meat, Texas Instruments And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) very much, but he understands this is not a market for the stock. He would wait for a pullback.
Cramer would sell and take profit in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY). He explained he is not an arbitrageur.
See Also: Cramer: Is FAAMG The New FAANG?
ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) was one of the best-performing stocks, but then it collapsed, said Cramer. He doesn't understand what went wrong.
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is overvalued and Cramer would sell it.
Cramer saw an interesting article on Friday morning that recommended a long position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) ahead of earnings. He wants to wait and see the numbers before he makes the decision.
Posted-In: Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.